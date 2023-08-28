tiprankstipranks
Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Soars on $10.2 Per Share Acquisition by L Catterton
Market News

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Soars on $10.2 Per Share Acquisition by L Catterton

Story Highlights

Personalized wellness solutions provider Thorne HealthTech has agreed to go private in a deal with investment firm L Catterton.

Shares of wellness company Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) have surged nearly 29% in morning trading today after agreeing to be acquired by L Catterton at $10.20 per share. The latter is a consumer-focused investment firm.

This implies a transaction value of nearly $680 million, and L Catterton will initiate a tender offer to acquire all of Thorne’s outstanding shares at $10.20 apiece. Thorne’s Board of Directors, and the Independent Special Committee, have unanimously approved the transaction and recommended that all investors in the company tender their shares in the offer, which provides a 94% premium to Thorne’s July 20 closing price.

The acquisition is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of this year and remains subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Furthermore, upon closing, Thorne will transition into private ownership, and its shares will cease to trade publicly.

With today’s price gains, Thorne shares have now clocked a 126.5% jump over the past year. The stock is currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 20.4.

More News & Analysis on THRN

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by L Catterton for $10.20 Per Share in Cash
Press ReleasesThorne HealthTech, Inc. Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by L Catterton for $10.20 Per Share in Cash
2h ago
THRN
Thorne HealthTech price target raised to $7 from $6 at Canaccord
THRN
Thorne HealthTech raises FY23 adjusted EPS view to 26c-32c from 25c-31c
THRN
More THRN Latest News >

