Thomson Reuters Stock (TSE:TRI) Falls Despite Q3-2022 Earnings Beat

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Thomson Reuters Stock (TSE:TRI) Falls Despite Q3-2022 Earnings Beat

Story Highlights

Thomson Reuters reported its Q3-2022 results, and while the results weren’t bad, investors sold off the stock. Still, it’s a solid, profitable company that analysts are bullish on.

Thomson Reuters (TSE: TRI) (NYSE: TRI), a media company that provides news and business information services to professionals, recently reported its Q3-2022 financial results, which missed revenue expectations but beat earnings-per-share (EPS) expectations. Please note that the following figures are in U.S. dollars. TRI’s revenue reached $1.574 billion, which slightly missed expectations by $20 million but represented a 3% growth rate. 

Meanwhile, adjusted earnings per share were $0.57, up 24% year-over-year, beating estimates calling for $0.49 per share. Additionally, the company’s adjusted EBITDA margin was 34% compared to 30% last year, and its operating profit grew 41%, reaching $398 million.

However, Thomson Reuters’ free cash flow came in at $386 million for the quarter, only growing by 2%. The company bought back $855 million worth of shares from June 8, 2022, to October 28.

Thomson Reuters kept its guidance steady for 2022 and 2023. For 2022, it expects revenue growth of 6%, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 35%, and free cash flow of about $1.3 billion. For the full-year 2023, TRI anticipates revenue growth of 5.5% – 6.0% and an adjusted EBITDA margin between the 39% – 40% range. Free cash flow is forecast to be between $1.9 billion – $2.0 billion, partially due to lower capital expenditures as a percentage of revenue.

Is Thomson Reuters Stock a Good Buy, According to Analysts?

According to analysts, TRI stock comes in as a Moderate Buy based on three Buys and two Holds assigned in the past three months. The average TRI stock price target of $116.48 implies 13.26% upside potential.

Conclusion: TRI’s Results Were Good, but Investors Expected More

While TRI’s results were not bad at all — revenue and earnings grew, and the company maintained its guidance — investors were expecting more, as the stock finished the day 3.24% lower. Nonetheless, analysts are cautiously optimistic, giving the stock a decent amount of upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on TRI

Thomson Reuters Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Results
Press ReleasesThomson Reuters Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Results
16h ago
TRI
Thomson Reuters Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Results
TRI
Thomson Reuters Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Results
TRI
More TRI Latest News >
Videos
---

More News & Analysis on TRI

Thomson Reuters Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Results
Press ReleasesThomson Reuters Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Results
16h ago
TRI
Thomson Reuters Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Results
Press ReleasesThomson Reuters Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Results
3M ago
TRI
Thomson Reuters Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Results
Press ReleasesThomson Reuters Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Results
3M ago
TRI
More TRI Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >