Get ready for the last week of major earnings releases this season. You can heck TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar daily to know which companies will be reporting.

Here are this week’s major earnings releases. Click on any ticker to research the stock thoroughly and decide whether it’s worth a buy, ahead of earnings.

Tuesday, 2/21 – HD, MDT, WMT, PANW, COIN, CZR, TAP

Wednesday, 2/22 – NVDA, LCID, BIDU, ETSY, TDOC, BMBL, U, RIO

Thursday, 2/23 – BABA, MRNA, CVNA, INTU, BKNG, DPZ, SQ