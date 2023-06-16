This Top Insider Remains Bullish on ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Stock

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

This Top Insider Remains Bullish on ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Stock

Story Highlights

ProFrac’s corporate insider, THRC Holdings, has been boosting its stake in the company recently. Let’s learn more about the insider’s moves in this article.

One of ProFrac Holding’s (NASDAQ:ACDC) major corporate insiders recently bought ACDC stock worth $3.8 million. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, completion services, and other services to upstream oil and gas companies in North America.

According to the TipRanks insider trading tool, THRC Holdings, LP, owner of more than 10% of ACDC stock, bought 285,059 shares of the company at a weighted average price of $13.40 per share on June 13 and June 14.

It is worth highlighting that the firm has been consistently increasing holdings in ACDC since May 2023. In fact, earlier this week THRC disclosed to have bought 501,939 shares of ProFrac for $6.2 million. Additionally, the total value of its holdings now stands at about $968.53 million.

As per the data collected by TipRanks, THRC has had a commendable success rate of 86% in its seven transactions over the past year, with an average of 0.7% return per transaction.

Bullish Insider Confidence Signal

Overall, corporate insiders have bought ACDC shares worth $41.9 million over the last three months. TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity Tool shows that insider confidence in ProFrac is currently Positive.

TipRanks offers daily insider transactions as well as a list of the top corporate insiders. It also provides a list of hot stocks that boast either a Very Positive or Positive insider confidence signal.

Is ACDC a Good Stock to Buy?

The company’s efforts to diversify its offerings and grow rapidly through acquisitions are encouraging. Moreover, its vertical integration within the upstream sector and presence in three key shale basins keep it well poised for growth. However, ACDC faces the risk of a decline in commodity prices in the event of a potential recession.

Overall, ACDC stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. This is based on two Buy and two Hold recommendations. The average price target of $17.50 implies 27.6% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on ACDC

ProFrac Holding Corp. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results
Press ReleasesProFrac Holding Corp. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results
1M ago
ACDC
ProFrac Holding price target lowered to $22 from $30 at Morgan Stanley
ACDC
ProFrac Holding price target lowered to $31 from $38 at Stifel
ACDC
More ACDC Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ACDC

ProFrac Holding Corp. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results
Press ReleasesProFrac Holding Corp. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results
1M ago
ACDC
ProFrac Holding price target lowered to $22 from $30 at Morgan Stanley
The FlyProFrac Holding price target lowered to $22 from $30 at Morgan Stanley
2M ago
ACDC
ProFrac Holding price target lowered to $31 from $38 at Stifel
The FlyProFrac Holding price target lowered to $31 from $38 at Stifel
3M ago
ACDC
More ACDC Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >