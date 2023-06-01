This Top Insider is Bullish on Align (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Option Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

This Top Insider is Bullish on Align (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock

Story Highlights

Align Technology’s Director, Kevin J. Dallas, bought shares of the company worth $2 million recently. While making investment decisions, investors could consider insider transactions as they reflect their perception of the company’s performance.

One of Align Technology’s (NASDAQ:ALGN) major corporate insiders recently bought ALGN stock worth $2 million. The global medical device company manufactures 3D digital scanners and clear aligners used in orthodontics.

As per the SEC filing, Kevin J. Dallas, one of the company’s Directors, bought 7,000 shares of the company at a weighted average price of $285.26 per share on May 30. Following the latest purchase, the total value of ALGN shares in his portfolio now stands at $3.49 million.

Interestingly, TipRanks offers daily insider transactions as well as a list of top corporate insiders. It also provides a list of hot stocks that boast either a Very Positive or Positive insider confidence signal.

Is ALGN a Good Stock to Buy?

ALGN stock is up over 33% year-to-date. As more patients worldwide choose these aligners over conventional braces, the company’s primary business of delivering transparent and detachable aligners is on the rise. Further, ALGN’s efforts to expand internationally and open a new factory in Poland are encouraging.

Overall, ALGN stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. This is based on six Buy, one Hold, and one Sell recommendations. The average price target of $353 implies 24.9% upside potential.

Investors looking for the most accurate and profitable analyst for Lucid could follow Jefferies analyst Brandon Couillard. Copying the analyst’s trades on this stock and holding each position for one year could result in 70% of your transactions generating a profit, with an average return of 35% per trade.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on ALGN

Align Technology price target raised to $225 from $190 at BofA
The FlyAlign Technology price target raised to $225 from $190 at BofA
1M ago
ALGN
Align Technology price target raised to $370 from $360 at Piper Sandler
ALGN
Align Technology reports Q1 adjusted EPS $1.82, consensus $1.68
ALGN
More ALGN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ALGN

Align Technology price target raised to $225 from $190 at BofA
The FlyAlign Technology price target raised to $225 from $190 at BofA
1M ago
ALGN
Align Technology price target raised to $370 from $360 at Piper Sandler
The FlyAlign Technology price target raised to $370 from $360 at Piper Sandler
1M ago
ALGN
Align Technology reports Q1 adjusted EPS $1.82, consensus $1.68
The FlyAlign Technology reports Q1 adjusted EPS $1.82, consensus $1.68
1M ago
ALGN
More ALGN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >