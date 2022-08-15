tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

This Top Insider is Bulking up on Radius Health Stock

Story Highlights

Rubric Capital Management LP, a more than 10% owner of Radius Health, lapped up shares of the company worth $16.95 million.

Last week, one of the major owners of Radius Health (RDUS), Rubric Capital Management LP, bought 1.68 million RDUS shares at $10.07 per share for a total value of over $16.95 million.

The hefty buying comes right after the company’s out-licensed drug Elacestrant received priority review status by the FDA for patients with ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

According to Form 4 recently filed by the major owner with more than 10% holding, Rubric Capital Management LP bought the shares on August 11 and 12th.

TipRanks’ Insider Trading Tool shows Insiders at Radius Health are clearly optimistic about the stock’s near-term prospects and have bought RDUS stock worth a whopping $19.6 million in the last three months.

The tool also shows that Insider Confidence Signal is currently Positive for Radius Health, with corporate insiders buying RDUS stock recently.

Interestingly, TipRanks also provides a list of hot stocks that boast either a Very Positive or Positive insider confidence signal.

What Does Radius Health Company Do?

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Radius Health, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, that focuses on the development and commercialization of endocrine therapeutics in osteoporosis and oncology.

Now, let us delve deeper into the company’s recent events that could have further sparked insider interest in the stock.

Last week, the company announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the U.S. granted Priority Review to the Italian pharmaceutical company, Menarini’s, new drug application (NDA) for Elacestrant. Elacestrant is meant for the treatment of patients with ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Under the priority review, the FDA is expected to make a decision within the next six months by Feb. 17, 2023.

Notably, in July 2020, Radius gave global licensing rights to Menarini for elacestrant. Radius Health had conducted a Phase 3 trial known as Emerald in relation to the NDA for Elacestrant.

The study showed statistically significant efficacy versus current standard-of-care medications for both the overall study population and patients whose tumors have an ESR1 mutation.

What was the 52-week high for Radius Health stock?

Radius Health shares have been very volatile over the past year. The stock reached its 52-week high in October 2021 at $23 price levels. Even after making a recovery of 45% year-to-date, it is still far away from its 52-week high.

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, RDUS is a Hold based on five Hold ratings. The average Radius Health price target is $9.40, which implies 6.75% downside potential from current levels.

On the positive side, RDUS scores an 8 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

Markedly, earlier in June, Radius Health agreed to be acquired by Gurnet Point Capital and Patient Square Capital for $890 million. The value implies $10.00 that will be paid in cash as well as a contingent value right of $1.00 per share, based on a sales target for its osteoporosis drug TYMLOS (abaloparatide).

Therefore, Radius Health will cease to exist upon completion of the acquisition, expected to close in the third quarter of FY2022.

Read full Disclosure    

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on RDUS

Radius Health Publishes Investor Presentation Outlining Company’s Progress and Board Process Resulting in Agreement to be Acquired at Significant Premium
Press ReleasesRadius Health Publishes Investor Presentation Outlining Company’s Progress and Board Process Resulting in Agreement to be Acquired at Significant Premium
1M ago
RDUS
Radius Health Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Gurnet Point Capital and Patient Square Capital
RDUS
Menarini Group and Radius Health Submit New Drug Application to the U.S. FDA for Elacestrant
RDUS
More RDUS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on RDUS

Press ReleasesRadius Health Publishes Investor Presentation Outlining Company’s Progress and Board Process Resulting in Agreement to be Acquired at Significant Premium
1M ago
RDUS
Press ReleasesRadius Health Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Gurnet Point Capital and Patient Square Capital
2M ago
RDUS
Press ReleasesMenarini Group and Radius Health Submit New Drug Application to the U.S. FDA for Elacestrant
2M ago
RDUS
More RDUS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Monday, Aug 15: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Weekly Market Review: Rally Continues as Inflation Fears Subside
MTDR
Stock Market Today – Friday, Aug 12: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Did MDA Stock Fall 2.1% after Earnings?
Flutter shares soar after gambling group reports ‘no sign’ of slowdown
Why Did Illumina Stock Decline Yesterday?
ILMN
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
OLO
PBR
Why Is Wave Life Sciences Stock Surging Despite Q2 Miss?
WVE
Vermilion Energy Exceeds Q2 Earnings Expectations; Street Remains Cautiously Optimistic
More Market News >