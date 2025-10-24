This Is What Jim Cramer Said about Elon Musk’s $1 Trillion Pay Package

Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on MSNBC, recently shared his opinion on Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s pay package. Interestingly, Cramer supports giving Musk the pay package, arguing that Tesla is about much more than cars. He summed it up by saying, “Don’t be small-minded: Tesla is about robots, Full Self-Driving, the future. Give him his package.” Cramer’s comments came just a day after the EV maker’s Q3 2025 earnings call, where Musk emphasized how important the pay package is to Tesla’s future direction.

Musk said he wouldn’t feel comfortable developing Tesla’s growing fleet of Optimus robots unless he had enough voting control over the company. While he doesn’t want so much power that he couldn’t be removed if something went wrong, he also doesn’t want to be vulnerable to activist shareholders or proxy firms like Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis, which he called “corporate terrorists.”

During the call, Musk explained that his biggest concern is being removed from Tesla after building a powerful robot fleet without having any say in how it’s used. At the end of the call, Musk doubled down, saying, “I just don’t feel comfortable building a robot army here and then being ousted because of some asinine recommendations from ISS and Glass Lewis, who have no freaking clue.” Cramer, along with many others, recognizes how crucial Musk is to Tesla’s success. However, the final decision will be made by shareholders when they vote on Musk’s compensation plan on November 6.

What Is the Prediction for Tesla Stock?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on TSLA stock based on 14 Buys, 13 Holds, and 10 Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average TSLA price target of $375.63 per share implies 14.7% downside risk.

