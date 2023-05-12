tiprankstipranks
Market News

This Insider Just Scooped Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Worth $50M

Story Highlights

One of Coinbase’s top insiders recently bought COIN stock worth $50 million. Let’s take a closer look at the insider’s move in this article.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III, one of Coinbase Global’s Directors (NASDAQ:COIN), recently bought the company’s shares worth $50 million. The cryptocurrency exchange platform provides end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy.

It is worth mentioning that Ehrsam founded Coinbase with CEO Brian Armstrong. Later, he established Paradigm, an investment firm that focuses on cryptocurrency and Web 3.0 opportunities.

As per the SEC filing, Eshram bought 810,000 shares of the company at a weighted average price of $61.77 per share on May 9 and May 10. Following the latest purchase, the total value of COIN shares in his portfolio now stands at $353.9 million.

According to TipRanks’ data, Ehrsam has had a 63% success rate in his eight transactions over the past year, with an average return of 28.9% per transaction.

Interestingly, TipRanks offers daily insider transactions as well as a list of top corporate insiders. It also provides a list of hot stocks that boast either a Very Positive or Positive insider confidence signal.

Insider Buy Follows Q1 Results

Strikingly, the transactions occurred after Coinbase reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on May 4. Transactions of top insiders can provide investors with their perception of the company’s performance going forward.

Following Q1 earnings results, about six Wall Street analysts on TipRanks reiterated their Buy rating on Coinbase stock, while six maintained a Sell rating.

Is COIN a Good Stock to Buy?

Overall, COIN stock has a Hold consensus rating on TipRanks. This is based on eight Buy, nine Hold, and seven Sell recommendations. The average price target of $60.18 implies 0.28% downside potential.

Supporting the insiders’ stance, hedge funds have also increased their holdings of the stock. In the last quarter, hedge funds bought 980.8K shares of COIN.

Disclosure

More News & Analysis on COIN

Crypto Exchanges Continue to Sell Many Tokens Barred by the SEC
Stock Analysis & IdeasCrypto Exchanges Continue to Sell Many Tokens Barred by the SEC
3d ago
COIN
Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
AAL
CCOI
Coinbase Stock (NASDAQ:COIN): Risks Remain High, Even after Q1 Beat
COIN
More COIN Latest News >

