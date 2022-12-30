tiprankstipranks
Market News

This Insider Just Pocketed ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Worth $11.9M

Story Highlights

One of ChargePoint’s insiders recently purchased about 1.4 million shares of the company, bringing its total holding value of CHPT stock to over $206 million.

Q-GRG VII (CP) Investment Partners, LLC, more than 10% owner of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT), increased its stake in the company by purchasing 1,436,377 shares on December 27 and December 28 at an average price of $8.28 per share. The transaction’s total consideration stands at $11.9 million.

ChargePoint provides networked charging systems and cloud-based software and services to residential and commercial customers, as well as fleet operators.

As per the data collected by TipRanks, Q-GRG VII (CP) Investment Partners has had a 100% success rate over the past year, with an average 33% return per transaction.

Another insider transaction worth mentioning is that of Michael Linse, who also holds more than 10% of ChargePoint, and is one of the company’s Directors. He sold 66,803 CHPT shares at $9.98 per share on December 19.

Overall, corporate insiders have bought CHPT shares worth $11.2 million over the last three months. TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity Tool shows that insider confidence in ChargePoint stock is currently Negative.

TipRanks offers daily insider transactions as well as a list of top corporate insiders. It also provides a list of hot stocks that boast either a Very Positive or Positive insider confidence signal.

Is CHPT a Good Stock to Buy?

On TipRanks, CHPT stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on six Buys and two Holds. The average ChargePoint stock price target of $19.38 implies 114.38% upside potential.

Moreover, hedge funds also increased their holdings of CHPT stock by 1.9K shares in the last quarter. Overall, CHPT scores 8 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, pointing to its potential to outperform.

Special end-of-year offer: Access TipRanks Premium tools for an all-time low price! Click to learn more.

Disclosure

More News & Analysis on CHPT

Tesla Slide Leads the Way into EV Market Abyss
Market NewsTesla Slide Leads the Way into EV Market Abyss
8d ago
REE
CHPT
ChargePoint Holdings put volume heavy and directionally bearish
CHPT
ChargePoint price target lowered to $13 from $16 at Piper Sandler
CHPT
More CHPT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >