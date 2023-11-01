Third Month of Outflows Hits ARK Innovation (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Third Month of Outflows Hits ARK Innovation (NYSEARCA:ARKK)
Market News

Third Month of Outflows Hits ARK Innovation (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Story Highlights

Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF sees yet another month of investors pulling out. But it’s hardly alone on that front.

It’s still not looking bright for Cathie Wood‘s flagship fund, ARK Innovation (NYSEARCA:ARKK), as it brought in some disastrous news. Moreover, several of the key holdings that make up ARK Innovation also suffered in Wednesday afternoon trading. Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) dropped over 2%, while UIPath (NYSE:PATH) dropped slightly less at just over 1.5%. Zoom Video Conferencing (NASDAQ:ZOOM) lost fractionally, while Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) were both up fractionally.

While the individual components of ARK Innovation have had some mixed luck of late, the fund itself is hurting. Investors have been pulling cash from ARK at staggering rates, and October represents the third straight month that investors pulled out their cash. Just since August 1, investors have pulled out a combined total of just over half a billion dollars, at $537 million. ARK Innovation investors took back $52.23 million in October alone. That was actually in keeping with previous months, at least, percentage-wise. Investors took back 11.6% in October, and took back 9.1% in September, and before that, 12.2% in August.

However, there’s not much to suggest that ARK Innovation lost ground because of something it did in isolation. Reports suggest that October in general was considered a terrible month for most funds, with the exception being gold funds. The primary culprit was the Israel-Hamas War, which introduced a whole lot of uncertainty into a space that was already fairly uncertain, and impacted everything from consumer sentiment to energy prices. Going into winter, that’s a double shock.

What is the Forecast for Ark Innovation ETF?

Turning to Wall Street, ARK Innovation shares have a wide range of value propositions. ROKU stock is the leader right now, as its average price target of $82.76 gives this Moderate Buy stock a 42.3% upside potential. Meanwhile, COIN stock is the laggard, with a 9.92% upside potential on this Hold-rated stock with an average price target of $84.79.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Third Month of Outflows Hits ARK Innovation (NYSEARCA:ARKK)
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Zoom AI Companion hits 1M meeting summaries milestone
The FlyZoom AI Companion hits 1M meeting summaries milestone
2d ago
ZM
Zoom AI Companion hits one million meeting summaries milestone
Press ReleasesZoom AI Companion hits one million meeting summaries milestone
2d ago
ZM
#SocialStocks: Meta sued by bipartisan coalition over ‘harmful’ features
The Fly#SocialStocks: Meta sued by bipartisan coalition over ‘harmful’ features
7d ago
ZM
GOOG
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >