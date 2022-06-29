tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
CCL
NIO
AVAV
All News
Market News

These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday

Story Highlights

Investors can use these insights to trade with precision today.

In this article:
In this article:
CCL
NIO
AVAV

TipRanks has compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movements. 

Company-specific news, earnings releases, and other variables seem to rose investor anxiety. Using TipRanks’ new Top Stock Gainers/Losers page, we’ve identified the top five pre-market stock movers, as detailed below. 

5 Biggest Movers 

Spanish pharmaceuticals company Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) was the biggest laggard in pre-market trading, recording losses of 13.6% at the last check. According to media reports, the company is on the verge of raising €2 billion ($2.1 billion) in capital to reduce its debt. 

American defense contractor AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) plunged 9.45% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. Negative sentiment followed the company’s disappointing fourth-quarter Fiscal 2022 results and weak guidance. For Fiscal 2023, the company expects revenue in the range of $490 million to $520 million, compared with the consensus estimate of $513 million. Additionally, adjusted earnings are expected in the range of $1.35 to $1.65 per share, below analysts’ expectations of $1.75. 

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST), a provider of credit services, plummeted 9.23% in pre-market trading at last glance after recording losses of 7.56% at yesterday’s close. It was recently disclosed in the SEC filing that General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of Upstart stock at an average price of $40.31 and for a total value of $604,650. 

The operator of cruise ships Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) lost 8.42% in pre-market trading at last glance. Brookstone Capital Management sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in the first quarter, reflecting a decrease of 18.1% stake. The disclosure of the sale seems to have raised investor anxiety. 

Chinese EV maker NIO Inc. (NIO) completes the list. It declined 7.6% in pre-market trading at the time of writing, after decreasing 2.57% at Tuesday’s close. Investor anxiety followed the company’s denial related to accounting allegations in a report issued by short-seller Grizzly Research. According to the report, NIO is playing “accounting games to inflate revenue and boost net income margins to meet targets.” However, in response to the report, the company said that it is “without merit and contains numerous errors, unsupported speculations and misleading conclusions.” 

Continue to watch this space for possible volatility upon the market open. Tomorrow, we’ll have another up-to-date piece on stock Pre-Market Movers… 

Read full Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

This Insider Just Refilled His Platter with ARKR Stock
ARKR
Here’s How XTO Energy Canada’s Divestment Will Help ExxonMobil
XOM
Walgreens’ Divestment Plans Take a U-Turn
WBA
Novartis Leans on Job Cuts to Boost Bottom line
NVS
Did Twitter Just Beat Elon Musk at His Own Game?
TSLA
TWTR
Centrica pulls bid for Bulb in setback for UK Government
GB:CNA
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, June 29: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Here’s Why TSLA Stock Lost 5% on Tuesday
TSLA
Everything You Should Know Before Buying the Dip in Crypto
BTC
In this article:
CCL
NIO
AVAV

Latest News Feed

This Insider Just Refilled His Platter with ARKR Stock
ARKR
Here’s How XTO Energy Canada’s Divestment Will Help ExxonMobil
XOM
Walgreens’ Divestment Plans Take a U-Turn
WBA
Novartis Leans on Job Cuts to Boost Bottom line
NVS
Did Twitter Just Beat Elon Musk at His Own Game?
TSLA
TWTR
Centrica pulls bid for Bulb in setback for UK Government
GB:CNA
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, June 29: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Here’s Why TSLA Stock Lost 5% on Tuesday
TSLA
Everything You Should Know Before Buying the Dip in Crypto
BTC