These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday

5 Biggest Movers

NCR Corporation (NCR) was the biggest laggard in the pre-market trading session as the stock had plunged around 19.8% at the time of writing. Negative sentiment followed disappointing first-quarter 2022 results and a bleak outlook provided by the company. For 2022, the company expects EPS in the range of $2.70-$3.20, below the consensus estimate of $3.39. Additionally, revenue is expected to be $8 billion, compared with analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion.

Meanwhile, Mattel, Inc. (MAT) was the biggest gainer in pre-market trading, rising around 11.7% at the time of writing. Positive sentiment followed media reports that the American multinational toy manufacturing and entertainment company is in discussions with private-equity firms for a potential sale.

Another gainer, Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH), an American energy technology company, had surged 9.4% in the pre-market session at last watch. Upbeat first-quarter 2022 results and a strong revenue outlook provided by management raised investor optimism. For Q2 2022, the company expects revenue in the range of $490 to $520 million, above the consensus estimate of $474 million.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) had gained 8.8% in pre-market trading, at the time of writing. The surge in price followed a drop of 4.86% at Tuesday’s close. There is no fundamental news to explain the price volatility.

American electric vehicle maker Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) rounded off the list. It had recorded around a 7% gain in the pre-market trading at the time of writing. Positive sentiment followed the company’s agreement with Saudi Arabia to sell up to 100,000 vehicles over a period of ten years. The deal includes the commitment of an initial purchase of 50,000 vehicles by Saudi Arabia’s government.

