These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday

Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:

Five Biggest Movers

Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) topped the list on Tuesday, with its stock up almost 9% at the time of writing. The jump follows the announcement that the Massachusetts-based company is joining the S&P SmallCap 600 index, starting September 1. When a new stock is added to an index, all exchange-traded funds tracking that index invest in it.

Shares of outdoor cooking products manufacturer Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) were trading 7.4% higher in Tuesday’s early trade after closing 5.6% up on Monday. While there is no company-specific news explaining the upswing, the stock seems to have surged due to the recent meme-stock frenzy.

Next on the list is China-headquartered educational services provider New Oriental Education & Tech Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU), which gained 6.4% before the bell. The stock has been on the rise after the Chinese government increased its economic stimulus package by one trillion Chinese yuan (or $146 billion) last week.

Another Chinese company, TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was trading 6.4% up in the pre-market session on Tuesday. The upside seems to come on the back of a preliminary agreement between the U.S. and Chinese financial regulators over a long-standing auditing dispute surrounding Hong Kong and China-based companies trading in the U.S. According to analysts at Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), the agreement reduces the chances of Chinese stocks getting delisted from the U.S. to 50% from 95%.

Finally, shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR), a manufacturer of aerostructures, climbed 6.2% before the market opened. The stock gained on the news that United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) ordered eight of Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) 767 freighter jets. Since Spirit AeroSystems produces the forward fuselage structure of these jets, the $1.7 billion deal means additional work for the company that is based in Wichita, Kansas.

