In this article:
MMP
ZEN
BGNE
All News
Market News

These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday

Story Highlights

Investors can use these insights to trade with precision today.

MMP
ZEN
BGNE

TipRanks has compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movements. 

Using TipRanks’ new Top Stock Gainers/Losers page, we’ve identified the top five pre-market stock movers, as detailed below. 

5 Biggest Movers 

Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN), the provider of a cloud-based customer service platform, was the biggest gainer in pre-market trading, recording gains of around 56.86% at the time of writing. Shares jumped following a Wall Street Journal report, which stated that the company is in discussions nearing a deal with a group of buyout firms. 

BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE), a biopharmaceutical company, soared 8.2% in pre-market trading at last glance. The company’s COO Xiaobin Wu recently sold 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,688.80. 

Meanwhile, MSP Recovery, Inc. (MSPR), the provider of compliance solutions for the healthcare industry in the United States, declined 6.17% in pre-market trading at the time of writing, after recording gains of 28.57% at yesterday’s close. There is no company-specific news explaining the trading frenzy. 

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) rose 5.92% in pre-market trading at last glance, after plunging 5% at Thursday’s close. Though there is no company-specific news to explain the trading frenzy, it seems that the fluctuation in oil prices has raised investor anxiety. The company provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. 

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) completes the list. The owner of ammonia and petroleum pipelines in the Mid-Continent oil province surged 5.51% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. Recently, it was disclosed that Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in the company by 15.1% in the first quarter. 

Latest News Feed

Will Zendesk Top This Year’s Biggest PE Acquisition List?
ZEN
Why Did Shares of Smith & Wesson Gain Over 10%?
SWBI
Why Did Rite Aid Shares Gain 20%?
RAD
Moderna Gains 5% on Vaccine Recommendation by CDC
MRNA
Accenture Posts Mixed Quarterly Results; Analysts See Upside Potential
ACN
Toyota Recalls Flagship EV Due to Wheel Issue
TM
Here’s Why Investors on TipRanks Are Positive About Darden Restaurants
DRI
Will Netflix’s Latest Layoffs Pay Off?
NFLX
Stock Market Today – Friday, June 24: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
