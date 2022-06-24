These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday

TipRanks has compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movements.

Using TipRanks’ new Top Stock Gainers/Losers page, we’ve identified the top five pre-market stock movers, as detailed below.

5 Biggest Movers

Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN), the provider of a cloud-based customer service platform, was the biggest gainer in pre-market trading, recording gains of around 56.86% at the time of writing. Shares jumped following a Wall Street Journal report, which stated that the company is in discussions nearing a deal with a group of buyout firms.

BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE), a biopharmaceutical company, soared 8.2% in pre-market trading at last glance. The company’s COO Xiaobin Wu recently sold 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,688.80.

Meanwhile, MSP Recovery, Inc. (MSPR), the provider of compliance solutions for the healthcare industry in the United States, declined 6.17% in pre-market trading at the time of writing, after recording gains of 28.57% at yesterday’s close. There is no company-specific news explaining the trading frenzy.

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) rose 5.92% in pre-market trading at last glance, after plunging 5% at Thursday’s close. Though there is no company-specific news to explain the trading frenzy, it seems that the fluctuation in oil prices has raised investor anxiety. The company provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) completes the list. The owner of ammonia and petroleum pipelines in the Mid-Continent oil province surged 5.51% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. Recently, it was disclosed that Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in the company by 15.1% in the first quarter.

