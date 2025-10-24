These Are the Catalysts and Risks that Could Move Charles Schwab Stock (SCHW)

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

These Are the Catalysts and Risks that Could Move Charles Schwab Stock (SCHW)

Story Highlights

Shares of financial firm Charles Schwab have been strong in 2025 despite pressure from rising interest rates and deposit concerns earlier in the year.

These Are the Catalysts and Risks that Could Move Charles Schwab Stock (SCHW)

Shares of financial firm Charles Schwab (SCHW) have been strong in 2025 despite pressure from rising interest rates and deposit concerns earlier in the year. In addition, since releasing its Q3 2025 earnings report, the company has shown signs of strength, especially in terms of bringing in new client assets. While the broader economy and stock market still significantly influence its performance, Schwab has a mix of potential growth drivers and risks that investors should keep an eye on.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Catalysts that May Push the Stock Higher

A key reason the stock could keep climbing is Schwab’s strong growth in client assets. In Q3 2025, the company brought in $95.3 billion in core net new assets, which brought total client assets to a record $9.92 trillion. This shows that Schwab is still doing well at keeping its customers and attracting new ones. If markets stay steady or rise in 2026, Schwab could benefit from increased trading activity and higher asset-based fees.

Another reason for optimism is Schwab’s net interest income. Although higher interest rates initially caused customers to move money out of lower-yielding accounts, that pressure is starting to ease. As clients get used to current rates—and if the Federal Reserve begins cutting rates in 2026—Schwab may see funding costs drop. This would support its earnings. The company is also planning to launch direct crypto trading in 2026. If successful, this could attract younger investors and open up a new stream of revenue.

Risks to Watch Out For

It is worth noting that even with a strong Q3 performance, Schwab still has some risks to consider. For instance, the company faces growing competition from low-cost, digital-first investment platforms, which could push Schwab to lower its own fees.

Moreover, if there’s a market downturn or investors become more cautious, trading volumes might fall, reducing Schwab’s income. Lastly, while the upcoming crypto trading platform could be a growth opportunity, it also brings potential regulatory hurdles and reputational risks if not handled carefully.

Is SCHW Stock a Good Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on SCHW stock based on 15 Buys, one Hold, and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average SCHW price target of $114.19 per share implies 20.6% upside potential.

See more SCHW analyst ratings

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement