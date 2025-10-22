Value stocks offer stability for investors by focusing on companies that seem underpriced compared to their actual worth. This approach involves looking for stocks with strong fundamentals and growth potential. By investing in these stocks, investors can achieve significant returns once the market recognizes their true value.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

One way to identify value stocks is by comparing a company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio with industry averages or its historical P/E ratios. This ratio compares a company’s stock price to its earnings per share. It must be noted that a lower P/E ratio may indicate that the stock is undervalued. Along with this, we have zeroed in on stocks that have received “Strong Buy” ratings from Wall Street analysts.

Here Are This Week’s Stocks

Webster Financial (WBS) – This bank holding company provides commercial banking, consumer banking, and financial services through its Webster Bank subsidiary. It has a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating and an average price target of $70.40, implying a 25.31% upside potential from the current levels. The company’s P/E of 10.11x reflects a 20.6% discount to the Financial sector’s median of 12.73.

WBS stock was up about 2.5% on Tuesday. The company reported strong Q3 2025 results last week, with EPS of $1.54 beating estimates and revenue rising 13.1% year-over-year to $732.6 million. The performance was driven by growth in loans, deposits, and net interest income despite higher expenses.

United Airlines (UAL) – This major U.S. airline provides domestic and international air travel services. Its average price target of $129.46 implies a 28.48% upside potential from the current levels. UAL stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. Trading at a P/E of 10.14x, the company is valued 60.4% below the Industrials sector’s median multiple of 25.61.

Following the company’s Q3 results, several Wall Street firms, such as Morgan Stanley and TD Cowen, raised their price targets on UAL stock, citing strong EPS growth potential and long-term outlook. Meanwhile, a recent Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage disrupted United’s digital systems, causing difficulties for passengers to check in online.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) – This biotechnology company develops innovative enzyme replacement and gene therapies for rare genetic diseases. It has a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating and an average price target of $98.00, implying an 82.46% upside potential from the current levels. With a P/E ratio of 15.72x, the stock is priced at a 42.9% discount to the Healthcare sector’s median of 27.51.

BMRN stock is up 1.2% today. The company is scheduled to report its third-quarter results on October 22. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.88 in Q3, up 60% from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, analysts project revenues of nearly $782.04 million versus $742.38 million in the year-ago quarter.

What Is TipRanks’ Smart Value Newsletter?

TipRanks’ Smart Value Newsletter helps investors identify high-potential value stocks with strong fundamentals and long-term growth potential, based on TipRanks’ data and analysis. The newsletter, published weekly, includes macroeconomic, market-wide, and company-specific analysis to help investors understand the trends that affect value investing.

Stay ahead of the market – subscribe now!

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue