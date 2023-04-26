Thermo Fisher Slides on Weak Q1

Shares of healthcare solutions provider Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) are trending lower today after the company posted first-quarter numbers.

Revenue dropped 9.4% year-over-year to $10.71 billion but came in ahead of expectations by $40 million. EPS at $5.03, landed in line with expectations. During the quarter, Life Sciences Solutions and Specialty Diagnostics segments saw a decline. This impact was partially offset by gains in Analytical Instruments and Laboratory Products and Biopharma segments.

Next, TMO is expected to provide a financial outlook for 2023 on a conference call before the opening bell today.

Overall, the Street has a $666 consensus price target on TMO, pointing to a 21.4% potential upside in the stock.

