There’s No Stopping GameStop

Gaming and entertainment products provider GameStop (NYSE:GME) continues to remain volatile and trade on elevated volumes.

Shares of the meme mania favorite have climbed 12% in the past five days alone but are still down ~26.3% year-to-date.

The stock has seen a recent intraday volume of around 8 million shares versus the average 5.5 million volume over the past three months. Interestingly the higher volume and the price gains have come despite a nearly 21% short interest in the stock.

If this climb continues a short squeeze could possibly be in the offing. Further, a price-to-sales ratio of 1.41 and enterprise value-to-revenue ratio of 1.36 mean valuations aren’t exactly steep for GME yet.

