U.S.-China Trade Tensions Come to Bite BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and MSCI

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

U.S.-China Trade Tensions Come to Bite BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and MSCI

Story Highlights

The U.S.–China trade tensions are rippling into more sectors than just technology. BlackRock and MSCI are under investigation for facilitating investments in blacklisted Chinese firms.

The ongoing U.S.–China trade tensions are significantly affecting American corporations. In a recent development, investment and asset management company BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and finance company MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) are under investigation by a congressional committee. Both companies are being blamed for promoting investments in Chinese companies that are blacklisted by the U.S. for human rights abuses and bolstering Chinese military advancements. 

According to several media reports, the House of Representatives Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party has notified these companies to facilitate investments in the blacklisted Chinese firms. 

While BLK has denied any wrongdoing, MSCI is “reviewing the inquiry,” Reuters reported.

The U.S.-China trade war has already been taking a toll on chip companies in the U.S. Further, the recent development indicates that additional sectors and corporations could bear the brunt as the trade war escalates.

Against this backdrop, let’s understand what the Street recommends for BLK and MSCI stocks. 

Is BlackRock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

BlackRock stock closed 0.9% lower on August 1. Moreover, the stock is down about 0.4% after-hours. Nonetheless, BLK stock sports a Strong Buy consensus rating based on nine Buy and one Hold recommendations. Further, analysts’ average price target of $817.50 implies 11.64% upside potential. 

Just when the analysts are bullish, the insider confidence signal is “Negative” for BLK stock. Its Chairman and CEO, Laurence Fink, recently sold BLK stock worth $15 million. Meanwhile, in the last six months, the stock witnessed 11 informative sell transactions from several insiders, including its senior Managing Directors. Further, insiders sold BLK shares worth $16.5 million in the last three months.

Note that TipRanks offers daily insider transactions as well as a list of the top corporate insiders. It also provides a list of hot stocks that boast either a Very Positive or Positive insider confidence signal.

Also, it is important to highlight here that insiders selling stocks is not always a bad sign. However, informative trades show insiders’ sentiment and possess a higher predictive ability. Thus, tracking these trades could help investors make sound investment decisions.

What is the Price Target for MSCI Share?

MSCI stock has six Buy, three Hold, and two Sell recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Further, analysts’ average price target of $567.18 implies 3.89% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on BLK

BlackRock CEO sells $15M in common stock
The FlyBlackRock CEO sells $15M in common stock
4d ago
BLK
Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA): Will Q2 Earnings Drive the Stock Higher?
BLK
MARA
BlackRock, Jio Financial Services to form JV for asset management in India
BLK
More BLK Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BLK

BlackRock CEO sells $15M in common stock
The FlyBlackRock CEO sells $15M in common stock
4d ago
BLK
Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA): Will Q2 Earnings Drive the Stock Higher?
Stock Analysis & IdeasMarathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA): Will Q2 Earnings Drive the Stock Higher?
5d ago
BLK
MARA
BlackRock, Jio Financial Services to form JV for asset management in India
The FlyBlackRock, Jio Financial Services to form JV for asset management in India
7d ago
BLK
More BLK Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >