What to be Thankful for in 2022 – Financial Edition

The year 2022 has been a rollercoaster so far for the markets, global economies, as well as crypto enthusiasts, and one could be thankful for a thing or two if we scratch our brains hard enough.

Let’s begin by thanking the Federal Reserve for the monthly checks and making it only four mega rate hikes instead of six (so far). Then, the almighty U.S. Dollar for sending currencies around the world in a tizzy from which they are yet to recover.

Despite the falling stock prices making sure a majority of portfolios remained in the red, the Elon Musk-Twitter saga made sure the entertainment quotient remained high (thank you Rahul Ligma). And now, with major guns such as former U.S. President Donald Trump making a return on the platform, we remain on the edge of our seats.

Sam Bankman Fried’s FTX debacle again highlighted the age-old maxim of always taking anyone’s words with a grain of salt and Mr. Fried himself could possibly be thanking his stay in the Bahamas before the lawsuits began to pour in.

Further, so far in 2022, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has tanked ~65%, and many crypto users find they cannot liquidate their precious crypto holdings for the greenbacks.

Meta (META) has treated us to our avatars moving around in the metaverse sans legs and witnessed its market capitalization decimate to less than $300 billion.

While the Ukrainians thanked Bayraktars, we should also thank the success of the James Webb Telescope for opening a new chapter into space exploration and look with hope toward the trajectory of the new Artemis mission.

