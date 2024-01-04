Vertex Pharmaceuticals named 2024 Top Pick at Argus

Argus keeps a Buy rating and $420 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals while naming the stock as one of the firm’s 2024 Top Picks. The company has recently reported positive Phase 2 results for an investigative new drug that could serve as a non-opioid treatment option for acute pain, and presented positive results from its ongoing clinical trial of VX-880, an investigational stem cell-derived islet cell therapy for type 1 diabetes, and given the company’s continued pipeline progress and financial strength, the firm remains positive on the stock, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
