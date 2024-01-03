Verizon upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc

KeyBanc upgraded Verizon Communications (VZ) to Overweight from Sector Weight with a $45 price target. The firm sees wireless industry competitive intensity being low in 2024, which makes it want more wireless exposure. Verizon should show better postpaid phone net add performance this year and its broadband subscriber growth is far outpacing AT&T‘s (T), the analyst tells investors in a research note. KeyBanc believes investors are likely to see a deleveraging story with the potential for share repurchases into 2025.

