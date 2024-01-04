United Rentals named 2024 Top Pick at Argus

Argus keeps a Buy rating and $650 price target on United Rentals while naming the stock as one of the firm’s 2024 Top Picks. The firm is comfortable with this well-managed company’s ability to navigate the high-inflation economic environment, and likes its adoption of new technology that will help it grow in a post-COVID world, the analyst tells investors in a research note. United Rentals management also has a clear strategy to compound shareholder value by balancing growth, margins, returns, free cash flow, and prudent capital allocation, the firm added.

