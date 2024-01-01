U.S. pushes ASML to block Chinese sales before deadline, Bloomberg reports

ASML canceled shipments of some of its machines to China at the request of U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration, weeks before export bans on the high-end chipmaking equipment came into effect, Bloomberg’s Cagan Koc and Jennifer Jacobs report, citing people familiar with the matter. The Dutch manufacturer had licenses to ship three top-of-the-line deep ultraviolet lithography machines to Chinese companies until January when new Dutch restrictions take full effect. However, U.S. officials reached out to ASML to ask them to immediately halt pre-scheduled shipments of some of the machines to Chinese customers, according to people familiar with the matter.

