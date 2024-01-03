Tesla remains EV leader and core holding for investors at Baird

Baird continues to view Tesla as the EV leader and recommends it as a core holding for investors following its reported Q4 and full-year deliveries which beat consensus estimates despite demand skepticism throughout 2023. Baird reiterates its Outperform rating and $300 price target on Tesla shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TSLA:
- BYD to Reward Chinese Dealers for Stellar Sales
- Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) China-Made EV Deliveries Surge 68.7% in December
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Has a Record-Breaking Q4 with 484,000 Vehicle Deliveries
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Dominates Norway’s EV Market for Third Straight Year
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Gains Market Share in Sweden despite Labor Challenges