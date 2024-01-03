Tesla remains EV leader and core holding for investors at Baird

Baird continues to view Tesla as the EV leader and recommends it as a core holding for investors following its reported Q4 and full-year deliveries which beat consensus estimates despite demand skepticism throughout 2023. Baird reiterates its Outperform rating and $300 price target on Tesla shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TSLA: