Tencent Music, Universal Music Group extend multi-year strategic licensing pact

Tencent Music (TME) and Universal Music Group (UMGNF) announced the renewal of a multi-year strategic licensing agreement, fortifying their shared commitment to creating value for artists and exceptional experiences for music lovers. Under the agreement, TME continues to have access to UMG’s music catalogue for QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The partnership includes music streaming in Dolby Atmos and high-definition formats.

