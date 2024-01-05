Southwestern Energy up 10% after WSJ report on Chesapeake tie-up talks

Shares of Southwestern Energy (SWN) are up 64c, or 10%, to $7.04 after The Wall Street Journal said the company and Chesapeake Energy (CHK) are nearing a merger agreement that would establish a roughly $17B entity. Chesapeake shares are up about 1% to $77.95 following the report.

