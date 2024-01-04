Safe and Green announces update on LOI for acquisition of Xene platform

Safe and Green Development announces an update to the previously announced proposed investment in Majestic World Holdings, a real estate technology firm and owner of the Xene AI Software platform. After conducting initial due diligence, the Company has negotiated a complete acquisition of Xene Platform along with its parent company MWH. The company will look to complete the acquisition by the end of the first quarter subject to final approval by the Board of Directors and execution of definitive documents. David Villarreal, President & CEO of Safe and Green Development Corporation, stated, “The successful BETA run earlier in 2023 has given us the confidence to move forward with a complete acquisition of the XENE Platform. This unique platform is expected to save banks and financial institutions time and money on foreclosure listings by leveraging the technology, property preservation, eviction, listing and sales, title, home warranty and homeowners’ insurance all in one place. We look forward to adding this line of business and diversifying our business portfolio.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SGD: