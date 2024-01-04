Roper Technologies named 2024 Top Pick at Argus

Argus keeps a Buy rating and $580 price target on Roper Technologies while naming the stock as one of the firm’s 2024 Top Picks. This well-managed company has a long record of market outperformance and dividend growth, and Roper Technologies looks well positioned for the post-pandemic future as its products enable work-from-home, environmental testing, and electronic surveillance, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

