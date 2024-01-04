River East Transcona School Division taps PowerSchool to modernize processes

PowerSchool announced River East Transcona School Division in Winnipeg, Manitoba selected PowerSchool Student Information System, PowerSchool Ecollect Forms, PowerSchool Student Analytics, and PowerSchool Document Management to support data-driven decision-making across its school network. The selected products are part of the PowerSchool Student Information Cloud. Once all solutions are implemented in summer 2024, RETSD will have additional tools to digitally manage its data across its division, support paperless processes, and perform other administrative functions through connected technology.

