Novocure announced that the final patient has been enrolled in the global phase 3 TRIDENT clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of initiating Optune Gio concurrent with radiation therapy and temozolomide for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma.

