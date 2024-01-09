Morgan Stanley price target raised to $94 from $92 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Kian Abouhossein raised the firm’s price target on Morgan Stanley to $94 from $92 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The analyst update forecasts, introduced 2026 estimates and rolled over price targets to December 2025.

