Morgan Stanley price target raised to $94 from $92 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Kian Abouhossein raised the firm’s price target on Morgan Stanley to $94 from $92 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The analyst update forecasts, introduced 2026 estimates and rolled over price targets to December 2025.
