Monday.com price target raised to $220 from $200 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron raised the firm’s price target on Monday.com to $220 from $200 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm also highlights Monday.com as one of its top picks for 2024. Oppenheimer is positive on its execution and positioning, and sees a large and growing market opportunity with multiple vectors supporting management’s growth targets.

