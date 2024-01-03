Mercury Systems downgraded to Underperform from Hold at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu downgraded Mercury Systems to Underperform from Hold with a price target of $30, down from $35. The company’s strategy shift extends into fiscal 2024 and its guidance “is in need of a reset,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm applauds Mercury’s renewed focus on free cash flow, saying as it has long been its issue with the company. However, efforts to complete :challenged programs” and potential follow-on delays leave the firm’s estimates below expectations, Jefferies notes.

