Li Auto delivers 50,353 vehicles in December 2023

Li Auto announced that the company delivered 50,353 vehicles in December 2023, up 137.1% year over year, and achieved its monthly delivery target of 50,000 vehicles. This brought the company’s fourth quarter deliveries to 131,805, up 184.6% year over year. Total deliveries in 2023 increased by 182.2% year over year to 376,030. As of December 31, 2023, Li Auto’s cumulative deliveries surpassed 600,000 vehicles, the highest among Chinese emerging new energy automakers. As of December 31, 2023, the company had 467 retail stores in 140 cities, as well as 360 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 209 cities.

