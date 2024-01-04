La Rosa Holdings acquires sixth real estate brokerage franchisee

La Rosa Holdings announced that it has acquired a 100% interest in the Company’s franchisee – La Rosa Realty North Florida located in Jacksonville, Florida. Realty North Florida generated revenue of $4.3 million and generated positive cash flow from operations, excluding costs of the executive management in 2022. The franchisee provides residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. It also provides coaching and support services to agents on a fee basis. Joe La Rosa, CEO of the Company, commented, “We continue to successfully implement our roll-up strategy of acquiring profitable franchisees, consolidating our position in the market and creating value for both shareholders and clients. Realty North Florida was quite profitable in 2022, excluding certain payouts to the executive management. Following the acquisition, we will continue to provide our revenue share model to the top agents in the office, which is structured to ensure a high retention rate. We believe our unique brokerage model sets us apart from other players in the real estate industry. By offering real estate agents the option of a revenue share model or an annual fee-based model with 100% agent commissions, we intend to empower agents and elevate their success. We have several more franchisees in the pipeline that we plan on acquiring over the next several months, which brings us closer to our goal of reaching an annualized revenue run rate of $100 million before the end of 2024.”

