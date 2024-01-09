KVH Industries expands multi-orbit hybdrid network with Eutelsat

KVH Industries (KVHI) announced a distribution partnership agreement with LEO connectivity provider Eutelsat (ETCMY) OneWeb. Under the terms of the deal, KVH will offer Eutelsat OneWeb’s LEO connectivity services supporting terminals for commercial and leisure vessels via Eutelsat OneWeb’s LEO satellite constellation. “Adding Eutelsat OneWeb to our hybrid portfolio helps deliver on our commitment to providing outstanding connectivity, content, and services via our KVH ONE(R) integrated multi-orbit, multi-channel solution,” said Brent Bruun, KVH President and Chief Executive Officer. “Eutelsat OneWeb’s LEO technology will complement, enhance, and extend our KVH ONE network’s existing hybrid services and enable outstanding low-latency connectivity for mariners worldwide.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KVHI: