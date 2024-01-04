Koppers Holdings price target raised to $64 from $45 at Barrington

Barrington raised the firm’s price target on Koppers Holdings to $64 from $45 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The stock has “performed admirably” since the company’s investor day in September of 2023, increasing by 20%, and the firm believes Koppers will continue to successfully execute in 2024, the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KOP: