Hudson Pacific upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Peter Abramowitz upgraded Hudson Pacific to Buy from Hold with a price target of $12, up from $6. Headlines for broader office commercial real estate will remain negative as the market continues to right-size, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm expects sentiment for public real estate investment trusts to improve, driven by better leasing, slowing occupancy declines, and a continued flight-to-quality. As such, Jefferies moved to a Neutral sector outlook.

