Helen of Troy price target raised to $151 from $137 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser raised the firm’s price target on Helen of Troy to $151 from $137 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The analyst cites the company’s Q3 earnings beat while noting that its management sounds more confident about returning to sales growth in Q4 or in early FY25. The company’s Home & Outdoor sales were up 3.1% due to growth in OXO, growth in Hydro Flask online sales, and growth in Osprey, partially offset by Hydro Flask decline in brick-and-mortar and loss of sales related to the Bed Bath & Beyond bankruptcy, the firm added.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HELE:
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, January 08, 2024
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, January 08 – January 12, 2024
- Helen of Troy narrows FY24 adjusted EPS view to $8.60-$8.85 from $8.50-$9.00
- Helen of Troy reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.79, consensus $2.75
- HELE Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?