Gossamer Bio price target raised to $10 from $5 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on Gossamer Bio to $10 from $5 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says the company’s multiple updates increased its confidence in seralutinib. Several developments over the last month should have a positive read- through for seralutinib, an inhaled tyrosine kinase inhibitor, Gossamer’s lead compound in Phase 3 development for pulmonary arterial hypertension, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

