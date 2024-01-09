GE Vernova announces 2.4 GW order for Pattern Energy’s SunZia Wind project

GE Vernova’s Onshore Wind business announced a new equipment and long-term services deal with Pattern Energy to supply 674 3.6-154 wind turbines that will provide more than 2.4 gigawatts of power at the SunZia Wind project in New Mexico. SunZia Wind, which is expected to be the largest wind project in the Western Hemisphere at over 3.5 GW total project size, will bring GE Vernova’s installed base with Pattern Energy in North America to approximately 4.3 GW upon completion. The order, which was received in the fourth quarter of 2023, is the largest single onshore wind turbine order ever received by GE Vernova, both in terms of quantity of turbines and gigawatts of power generation, upon completion

