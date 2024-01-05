Fusion Pharmaceuticals price target raised to $16 from $15 at Raymond James

Raymond James raised the firm’s price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals to $16 from $15 and keeps a Strong Buy rating on the shares after the company provided a series of clinical and manufacturing updates ahead of the JPMorgan Healthcare conference next week. Should a pharma company make a move on Fusion given the recent flurry of M&A in the radiopharmaceuticals and targeted oncology space, the firm expects a bid “would come at a significant premium,” the analyst tells investors.
