Exact Sciences says Jeff Elliott stepping down as executive VP, CFO

Exact Sciences announced that Jeff Elliott plans to step down as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in 2024 due to personal reasons. Elliott will continue in his role as CFO until a successor is appointed. To help facilitate a smooth transition, following the appointment of a successor, Elliott will serve as a special advisor to the CEO. The company has engaged a nationally recognized executive search firm to review both internal and external candidates for its next CFO.

