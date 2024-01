Wells Fargo analyst Neil Kalton raised the firm’s price target on Eversource to $69 from $67 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The large OSW impairment is a negative development, the firm notes. Wells reduces estimated OSW sale proceeds to $0.8B from $1.7B, and also reduces its EPS estimates by about 3%.

