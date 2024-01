Goldman Sachs upgraded Endesa to Buy from Neutral with a price target of EUR 24.50, up from EUR 22. The analyst expects strong earnings growth to 2026, resilient margins from the company’s retail activities, and a potential easing of regulatory risk for Endesa.

