Elliott Management built $1B stake in Match Group, to for turnaround, WSJ says

Elliott Investment Management has accumulated a position of about $1B in Match Group and intends to push its board to take steps in orchestrating a turnaround for the company, The Wall Street Journal’s Lauren Thomas reports, citing people familiar with the matter. Specific demands to be made by the activist investor and whether or not it plans to pursue nominating director candidates were not disclosed, the report stated. Shares of Match Group are up 14% at $43.38 in pre-market trading.

