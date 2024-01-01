DoorDash plots expansion outside core restaurant business, FT reports

DoorDash is looking to use its financial clout to diversify beyond its core business of delivering restaurant meals to home diners, as the U.S. group seeks ways to invest a growing cash pile, Financial Times’ Ivan Levingston reports. “The two largest areas of investment are expansion and penetration outside of the U.S., as well as the same outside of restaurants,” chief executive Tony Xu said in an interview with the Financial Times.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DASH: