Danaher, IGI collaborate on gene-editing therapies for rare diseases

Danaher and the Innovative Genomics Institute launched a collaborative center to develop gene-editing therapies for rare and other diseases, with a goal of creating a new model for future development of a wide range of genomic medicines. The center, known as the Danaher-IGI Beacon for CRISPR Cures, aims to use CRISPR-based gene editing to permanently address hundreds of diseases with a unified research, development and regulatory approach. Jennifer Doudna – Nobel laureate, CRISPR pioneer and founder of the IGI – will oversee work at the center at the IGI headquarters alongside Fyodor Urnov, IGI’s Director of Technology and Translation and Director of the new Beacon. The collaboration, which enables a substantial new research program at IGI, is the largest Danaher Beacon to date. The Beacons program funds pioneering academic research with the goal of developing innovative technologies and applications for human health. Focus areas for Beacons include genomic medicines, precision diagnostics, next-generation biomanufacturing, human systems and data sciences.

