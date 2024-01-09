Cyngn announces issuance of a new patent

Cyngn announced the issuance of a new patent, US-11,837,090-B2, for the company’s autonomous vehicle and driving solutions. This new patent protects Cyngn’s novel adaptive traffic rule-based decision making for autonomous driving that aims to optimize driving decisions in the presence of multiple rules or constraints imposed on an autonomous vehicle by its environment.

